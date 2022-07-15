COVID has surged in the past day in the Border region prompting health authorities to urge residents to be tested and receive their fourth jab if they test negative.
Wodonga reported 418 new cases from a total of 15,427 positive tests in Victoria in the past 24 hours, while Albury recorded 332 new cases from a NSW total of 12,228.
The Ovens Murray Public Health Unit urged Twin Cities residents seeking a fourth dose of vaccination to go to their GPs or phamacist to obtain the jab.
"There has been an increased turnout at our hub so, since we have reduced staff and are only open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, we urge people who are able to get to their GPs or pharmacies to get their vaccinations that way," a unit spokeswoman said.
On Thursday NSW Health revised the COVID reinfection period from 12 weeks down to four weeks.
The department said people diagnosed with COVID should test again 28 days after their isolation ended.
NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said people who had previously been diagnosed with COVID and recovered from their symptoms should not become complacent.
Dr Chant said the reduced period is due to the latest subvariants circulating in the community.
"The Omicron BA4 and BA5 subvariants are circulating widely in NSW," Dr Chant said. "They are more able to evade immunity gained from previous infection.
"Vaccination reinfection is more likely and possible just weeks after a prior infection.
"We're urging people who have recently had COVID-19, even if they left isolation in the past four weeks, not to be complacent.
"If you develop symptoms again, make sure to test and isolate."
Dr Chant also urged people eligible for a booster dose to access it as soon as possible.
"With the rising number of COVID cases driven by a wave of wave of BA4 and BA5 infections, it is vital people are up to date with their vaccinations," Dr Chant said.
"This will provide the best protection against severe illness."
Dr Chant said while most cases of COVID are mild, some members of the community were at a risk of severe infection.
She said they may be able to access antiviral medications to treat their infection.
"Antivirals work best when taken at the beginning of a COVID infection, so it is really important that if you are at high risk, you plan ahead, speak with a doctor so you understand the treatment options which are available to you if you test positive for COVID," she said.
Tracey Oakman, director of public health at Murrumbidgee Local Health District, said the unit had 4500 active cases on their books.
"COVID cases in Murrumbidgee are increasing and yesterday we had 525 notifications through our system - that has progressively increased over the past couple of days," Dr Oakman said.
"We're seeing an increase across the state, we're expecting a peak for the new variants of BA4 and 5 towards the end of July and early August.
"The changes to the vaccination booster eligibility has come in a timely way in that people over 30 can come in to access the vaccine and people between 50 and 65 are encouraged to get their fourth dose.
"It's important that people continue to vaccinate and take protective measures such as wearing a mask."
