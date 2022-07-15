The Border Mail

Nick Olive-trained Ready To Humble and Invincible Dash set to target Narrandera Cup

By Graeme White
Updated July 15 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CUP HOPE: Ready To Humble is looking to add to his Snake Gully Cup success, pictured, in the Narrandera Cup on Sunday. Picture: DAILY ADVERTISER

Ready To Humble - already a qualifier for the $2m The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day - is poised for a winning return in the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.