Ready To Humble - already a qualifier for the $2m The Big Dance on Melbourne Cup day - is poised for a winning return in the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.
Trainer Nick Olive has Ready To Humble and Invincible Dash shaping as two of the leading chances for the feature race over 1600 metres.
Advertisement
Record prize money of $250,000 for the day, and a race record high of $40,000 for the cup, has attracted added interest across the eight races for the Showcase meeting.
Ready To Humble is one of the qualifiers for The Big Dance in November after winning the Gundagai Snake Gully Cup but Olive has a leaning towards Ready To Dash on the strength of his last four starts at Rosehill and Randwick which have produced two fourths and as many sixths.
The drop back to country class from Saturday metropolitan grade and the increase in distance to 1600 metres appear suitable for the five-year-old.
The winner of $217,000 will carry 59 kilograms after the claim for apprentice jockey Damon Budler, who has just returned to race riding after a lengthy absence.
Senior jockey Brendan Ward will ride Invincible Dash who has been placed in the Nowra and Gooree Cups in recent starts.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Ready To Humble is back to country grade and can race on the speed, while Invincible Dash is racing well in country class and will settle about midfield," Ward said.
"Ready To Humble has the better recent form having been competitive in Saturday Sydney grade.
Ready To Humble is looking to add to his Snake Gully Cup success, pictured, in the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.