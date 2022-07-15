North Albury's rapid improvement in the last two months will be tested away to Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Hoppers suffered the season's biggest loss when the Pies hammered the home side by 169 points on April 30.
Remarkably, North claimed its first win the following week with a gutsy 23-point effort over Wodonga Raiders and they've generally maintained that momentum shift.
The Hoppers were outstanding in falling by only 23 points to top three contenders Albury last week, but four-goal star Jack Penny says it's difficult to put a percentage on the team's improvement.
"I can't put a number on it, but we've definitely improved, the last time we played Wangaratta we had a few players out and now others are starting to hit their straps," he suggested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It will be another bumper test for emerging key defender Sam Azzi against either Michael Newton or Callum Moore.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.