North Albury's improvement put to the test against Wangaratta

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:12am
Hopper Sam Azzi has played superbly in an improving outfit.

North Albury's rapid improvement in the last two months will be tested away to Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

