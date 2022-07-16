Young woman feared partner's brother would act on threat to 'burn down the house'

A Tallangatta man who made an anonymous phone call to his brother's girlfriend threatening to torch her home initially lied about it when questioned by police.
Samuel Ray Wallace, who voluntarily went to Albury police station two days later, claimed he did not even know the woman's phone number.
He said he was at the Wodonga swim centre at the time, on February 16 at 5.15pm, with his child and at the time the call was made was actually calling somebody else.
But Wallace's alibi fell apart, Albury Local Court has heard, when records showed he did call the victim from a Wodonga number at 5.16pm, with the call lasting 24 seconds.
The court was told this week that Wallace, 27, previously had been convicted in his absence on the charge of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin asked Wallace, who was not represented, whether he wanted the charge adjourned so he could seek legal advice.
"I'd just rather for it to be sentenced," Wallace replied.
He told Ms McLaughlin the threat was not serious and that it happened after experiencing "a very rough day at work" though that was "no excuse".
"My mental state on the date was not great," he said, pointing to a recent separation from his partner.
Ms McLaughlin told Wallace he had made "a serious threat" though noted he had handed himself in to police and ultimately spent "four or five hours in custody".
"You have a record for similar matters in Victoria," she said.
"This is a serious way to deal with those emotions."
Police said Wallace called the victim, 22, using a private number and she answered without saying anything.
"Stop f---ing with my brother or I'll burn your house down," Wallace told the woman, who replied: "What are you saying?" Wallace then ended the call.
"The victim returned home feeling paranoid the accused will follow through with the threat to burn down her partner's house," police said.
"This caused her to have anxiety and a sleepless night."
Wallace was convicted and placed on a six-month conditional release order.
