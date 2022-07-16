A man involved in a car crash in North Albury later put his fingers down his throat to make himself vomit to avoid a breathalyser test.
Jayantha Samarakkody was asked to provide a breath analysis sample three times after his arrest but failed to do so, pulling the device out of his mouth on the final attempt.
That came after he provided a positive result to a roadside preliminary breath test, but only after seven goes.
Albury police had no doubt Samarakkody was drunk, as he smelt strongly of alcohol and was wearing "soiled" clothing, his eyes bloodshot and his skin "ruddy".
The 58-year-old from the Melbourne suburb of Cranbourne East had "bronchial" issues, his defence put to magistrate Sally McLaughlin, which "didn't reach the level of a defence" but "does explain his behaviour on that date".
Ms McLaughlin said it was acknowledged that Samarakkody did not cause the accident, which involved a car crashing into the back of a car behind him in a turning lane, which in turn crashed into his work van.
Nevertheless, she asked why he was in such a state.
"Why is he so well-affected by alcohol at 9.10am, given he is such a hard-working man ... and yet he is putting the community at risk."
Albury Local Court was told that Samarakkody did not drink that morning, but did so the night before in his motel room.
His job involved him driving around Victoria and into NSW to service machinery.
Samarakkody pleaded guilty to refuse or fail to submit to breath analysis, a charge that carries the same penalties as driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Police told the court that Samarakkody's Hyundai iLoad was stationary in Union Road on March 23 when the crash happened as he waited to turn into Boronia Street.
A motorist in a Toyota RAV4 had failed to notice the Toyota Corolla stopped directly behind Samarakkody's van "and crashed into the back of the Corolla, causing it to crash into the back of the accused's vehicle".
Police were nearby and witnessed the crash and so attempted to breath-test Samarakkody.
"On the seventh attempt the accused provided a sample of breath which proved to be positive," so he was arrested.
"Once at Albury police station, the accused attempted to make himself vomit by putting his fingers down his throat."
Ms McLaughlin convicted and fined Samarakkody $1200 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.
