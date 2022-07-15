Precis from The Maitland Mercury on 23 January, 1883:
The progress of the contract for extending the Victorian railway from Wodonga to the Murray has not for some months past been as good as that made in the Albury contract.
At present it looks as if the line would not be finished until well into the month of April. The following is a summarised progress report:
The entire contract is two miles in length and is divided into six embankments and five bridges, in addition to the temporary bridge over the Murray River.
The first three embankments, containing 35,000 cubic yards, and extending to a distance of 13 miles from the starting point, have been finished; the fourth and fifth banks of 7096 yards and 14,000 yards respectively, are well on towards completion, and the same may be said of the sixth embankment of 17,000 yards which finishes at the Murray. If, however, the earthwork has been nearly all disposed of, the bridges have not been got on with so rapidly.
No. 1 bridge of five openings, No. 2 bridge of 43 openings, and No. 3 bridge of 25 openings show the greatest advance. For these, the piles have all been driven, cut to length and straightened.
These bridges are, in fact, finished, with the exception of the stringers and gravel beams. At No. 4 bridge the piles are all driven, but not cut to length or straightened.
At the temporary bridge over the Murray, about three-fourths of the piles were driven, but neither cut nor straightened, and it will be some weeks before the work is sufficiently advanced to receive the superstructure.
A large amount of timber work has yet to be done and the delay is owing, in a large measure, to the difficulty experienced by the contractors in getting teams to draw in logs to their sawmills.
This difficulty has now been overcome and sawn timber will be obtained from mills at Wangaratta. The contractors anticipate pushing on the job much more rapidly in the future.
There is, however, what with bridging, fencing, pitch laying, ballasting and so much to do that the line cannot possibly be finished before the end of March.
