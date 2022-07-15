The first three embankments, containing 35,000 cubic yards, and extending to a distance of 13 miles from the starting point, have been finished; the fourth and fifth banks of 7096 yards and 14,000 yards respectively, are well on towards completion, and the same may be said of the sixth embankment of 17,000 yards which finishes at the Murray. If, however, the earthwork has been nearly all disposed of, the bridges have not been got on with so rapidly.