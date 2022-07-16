Two Rutherglen sports clubs say they are "thrilled" Indigo Shire Council has made a funding submission on their behalf to build female-friendly facilities at Barkly Park.
Indigo mayor Bernard Gaffney said the council had applied for the Victorian government Local Sports Infrastructure Fund under a special funding stream called female-friendly facilities.
Cr Gaffney said councillors would discuss funding contributions at an upcoming meeting.
"My personal view is that this is an issue of gender equality," he said. "Women need to have their own facility."
He said he believed the federal government also had a funding stream for female-friendly facilities in the October budget.
Cr Gaffney said Indi MP Helen Haines was "very receptive" to the idea, and will "press the finance minister Katy Gallagher, the Treasurer and the Prime Minister".
Murray Felines committee member Nadine Nicholson said the "decrepit changerooms" were in need of upgrade, as they offered no privacy.
"We're confident we've got a good case," she said.
Grants officer Paul Somerville said the facilities had hardly changed since the 1950s except for carpet laid in the club room and hall.
"The clubs here have been investing a fair bit of money to try and bring the facilities up to a good standard so we can attract and retain participants in town," he said.
The Murray Felines and Rutherglen Cats released similar statements on their Facebook pages on Thursday, where they thanked the council and Barkly Park committee of management for their support.
"A lot of hard work went into preparing for the submission," the statement said. "I believe we won't know the outcome before October, but this is an incredible step in the right direction."
The funding submission included more than 50 letters of support from various sporting clubs and groups.
The worst would have to be between ours and Murray Felines.- Skye Burgess, Wodonga Raiders president
Mr Somerville said the state of the current change rooms was "absolutely" a deterrent for women and girls to join the teams.
"Especially in winter when it's a cold, wet and windy day, and muddy, you really do need ... to be able to have a shower at the end of training or at the end the match," he said.
Former Lavington footballer Zarlie Goldsworthy, 17, now drafted to Greater Western Sydney, endorsed the need for good changerooms, saying the "superb" facilities at Lavington Sports Ground were "uplifting".
Wodonga Raiders president Skye Burgess said facilities would "make the girls feel more at home".
"The worst would have to be between ours and Murray Felines," she said.
"They're just open showers that are extremely old, you don't even want to step on them."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
