INDI MP Helen Haines will have her first overseas trip as a parliamentarian when she joins a delegation in Fiji next week on a trip funded by charity Save the Children Australia.
The Independent will be part of a five-member group which includes Labor, Liberal and National MPs, including Deniliquin-based senator Perin Davey.
"This sure isn't a holiday, it's a very packed program," Dr Haines said of her schedule for the visit which will run from Monday to Thursday.
The group will meet the Australian High Commissioner and tour schools, health centres and defence sites as well as see how federal government aid is spent.
A key concern for Dr Haines is the Pacific farm labour program, which allows Australian crop growers to tap into workers from Oceania, particularly to meet harvest demands.
She plans to speak to those involved in the Pacific Islands Forum secretariat about the scheme.
"I want to get a strong understanding of our Pacific Island neighbours that are so crucial to us in a new geopolitical world but most importantly too a strong understanding of how our agricultural workforce can be enhanced by a good public program and visa conditions to work on our farms," Dr Haines said.
She said feedback from farmers across Indi demonstrated a need for more workers, given the falling away of backpacker labour due to COVID fallout.
"I've had a farmer tell me they've lost up to 80 per cent of their crops last year because they couldn't get people to pick them," Dr Haines said.
"We could have been striking deals with countries like Thailand and Malaysia right now, but instead we are back to the drawing board," Dr Haines said.
"It's a real mistake and I have urged the Agriculture Minister to reverse that decision."
Dr Haines said she had previously declined a similar overseas trip but felt it was now opportune to visit the South Pacific given its growing strategic importance.
