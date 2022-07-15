ALBURY'S mayor has played down the loss of car parks to allow for the creation of a new outdoor gathering place in Dean Street.
Kylie King was speaking on Friday at the launch of Pods of Play, a timber and steel structure on the southern side of the main thoroughfare near David Street.
She noted four parking bays had been consumed by the installation but that was a tiny fraction of slots across the city's heart.
"I do believe there's around 6500 parking spaces available in the broader Albury CBD," Cr King said.
"Whenever I come to town I tend to park at Myer Centrepoint I'm not pushed for time so that's not far away, a little bit of a walking distance there, and of course the cinema centre less than 200 metres away."
The owner of the nearby Lighting Bonanza shop Sharon Porter put her concerns to council chiefs at the official unveiling on Friday.
She told The Border Mail she would have preferred to have the area set up away from Dean Street.
"It's a great idea, I love it, it looks fantastic, but I'm just annoyed it took up four car parks," Mrs Porter said.
"They should have put it somewhere else so it didn't take up car parks in Dean Street."
The project has been driven by Albury Business Connect to attract shoppers to the retail strip and stimulate economic activity after struggles with COVID restrictions.
Its chairman Barry Young said with parking limited to an hour in Dean Street, Pods in Play was about "encouraging people to spend time" and to "take the opportunity to explore the city a little bit more, (and) visit as many shops as they can, rather than be rushed".
The stop-off point has been funded through a NSW government program to the tune of $120,000 and is the subject of an eight-month trial.
Mr Young said time spent at the site and the numbers drawn to it would be key yardsticks of success.
"There's a QR code on the parklet that people can provide feedback (through), so we would encourage everyone to give feedback, positive-negative, ways they think they can improve, for traders to have their view as well," Mr Young said.
Pods of Play was built by Seasons Furniture in North Albury over seven months before being transported in modules and put into place with the help of a crane.
Company owner and timber worker Garry Rutland joined three employees and sub-contractors on the work which fits neatly into the footpath.
"I just feel it's a dream come true to be able to finalise my working career working on projects like this," Mr Rutland said.
"Albury Council were amazing to work with, it was a real pleasure."
