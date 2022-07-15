A VICAR, hotelier, real estate agent and high school student are among 11 brave Border residents willing to sing in front of a crowd to raise money for charity.
As part of the inaugural On Key 4 Kids fundraising campaign, 11 singers have been teamed up with Border vocal coaches to learn a song to perform as a duet in Albury this spring.
Others are regulars in Border theatre stage shows the likes of Craig Quilliam (Phantom of the Opera -Albury Wodonga Theatre Company).
Mother and daughter singers Sharyn Bilston and Olivia Britton have also joined the fold.
Country Hope general manager Ellie Webb said the campaign would raise vital money for regional families with seriously ill children who often needed to access treatment in the cities.
She said families were in limbo for weeks, months and even years.
"One mother and her child stayed in the city away from home for two years because they didn't want to risk a temperature spike and being too far away from services," she said.
Country Hope North East and Border regional co-ordinator Kristy McMahon said all of the money raised would stay in the region.
"From my own personal experience, I know Country Hope does amazing work to support rural families," she said.
Having started 18 years ago, Country Hope has offices at Wagga, Griffith, Dubbo and Albury.
Chris Maney (Two Fingers) will work with vocal coach Danny Phegan; Bre Cook (law firm worker and mum) will work with Niki Strauss; Reverend Emily Payne (St Mark's Anglican Church, North Albury) will work with Natalie Schrickker; Josh McPherson (Audika) will work with Allie Walsh; Bella Tomasi (Catholic College Wodonga student) will work with Lauren Schmutter; Stacey Beattie (Church St Hotel, Wodonga) will work with Tracy Ross; Verity Lewry (mum and farmer) will work with Malieah Beckwith; Zac Blenman (cancer warrior) will work with Craig Quilliam; Will Bonnici (First National Real Estate) will work with Sharyn Bilston; Tracey Lee (Albury High School teacher) will work with Olivia Britton; and Emma Stirland (Lavington East Public School teacher) will work with Liam Dalby.
Each team will compete for the Best Performance, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser awards.
The gala dinner will run at SS&A Albury on Friday, November 18.
