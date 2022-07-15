Lavington defender Hamish Gilmore says the players still believe they can play finals in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Panthers are two wins and percentage outside the top five, but play three fellow sides out of the top five, starting at home against Wodonga on Saturday, while fifth-placed Myrtleford tackles three finals-bound teams.
"We're a fair chance of playing finals if we can win the next three games," he offered.
Lavington has a much more difficult final three matches than Myrtleford, but if it wins the next three, also taking in Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury, it could well be in control of its season, as opposed to relying on Myrtleford's results.
The fact the Panthers are still an outside chance of finals is testament to the club's fighting ability.
No team lost more players over the COVID period, including gun defender Nick Meredith, who elected to take this year off.
However, an inability to finish off matches in the past fortnight, admittedly against boom outfits Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers, is the club's immediate target.
"We've come up against some good competition and we've been up with them until the last quarter."
