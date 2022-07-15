Woman granted bail over assault where knife allegedly 'used in self-defence'

An Albury woman who police said had a history of violence that had resulted in previous jail terms will fight allegations she used a knife to inflict an assault.
Albury Local Court has heard that Cheryl Louise Scarcella is likely to claim self-defence over the charge, laid after an incident on Tuesday at 2.30pm.
Scarcella, who appeared via a video link to the Albury police station cells, pleaded not guilty through her lawyer to a single domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Police opposed the granting of bail to Scarcella, 49, of Crisp Street, on the basis of that violent history that had resulted in custodial sentences.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin heard also that Scarcella had a history of significant mental illness.
Prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock said it was an extremely serious charge that, if found proven, would "likely result in a jail sentence".
It was acknowledged though that the prosecution case meant it was an allegation of "one-on-one" versions of what happened, which allegedly involved Scarcella using a knife to strike the complainant.
The likely defence was that Scarcella acted in self-defence as the man had not allowed her to leave the unit where the incident allegedly took place and was holding on to her right arm.
Ms McLaughlin granted bail for Scarcella, noting that after having several matters before the court up until 2019 she had since demonstrated compliance.
The matter will go to a hearing in the same court on November 28.
