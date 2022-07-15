The Terry Socks it to Cancer fundraiser has reached beyond North East sporting clubs.
The Picola United Football-Netball Club will don bright pink socks on Saturday to raise money for the Albury-Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Advertisement
Senior footballers and all four grades of senior netballers will wear the socks inspired by former Ovens and Murray star, Terry Greaves, who is receiving treatment for metastatic melanoma.
Terry's daughters, Clare and Emma Greaves, have been involved with the Blues for a number of years both as coaches and players.
"We've been with Dad to both Melbourne and Albury for treatment over the last two years and both have had great staff and provide an excellent service," Emma said.
Jerilderie and Rennie clubs will join next.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.