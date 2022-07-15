Yarrawonga maintains last week's showing proves the club has learnt from the biggest final-quarter fightback of the modern era.
Saturday's Ovens and Murray Football League opponent Wangaratta Rovers produced the most miraculous comeback in round four, hurtling back from 38 points down at the last change to win a three-point thriller.
It's the league's biggest three-quarter time fightback of the past 20 years.
The Pigeons blitzed another finals contender in Myrtleford last Saturday, racing to a 45-point lead early in the second stanza.
However, the Saints kicked the next four goals in a nine-minute period to cut the margin to 21.
"We started so well against Myrtleford and they got a little bit of a run-on in the second quarter, but then we wrestled it (momentum) back," crafty forward Bailey Frauenfelder explained.
"I think we've now got more maturity in our game plan and the way we want to play and how we get on top of that (momentum swing) if that were to happen again."
Yarrawonga finished with a 57-point caning of the injury-depleted Saints.
The Pigeons will start favourites at home and appear safe in the top three, but an upset from the Hawks could prove pivotal as they hunt down Albury for third spot.
The Tigers have a one-game and percentage lead over Rovers, but the latter has an easier run home, meeting three other top five sides, while Albury faces all four.
Ruck Shane Gaston is back from work commitments, while the Murray brothers - Sam and Toby - will play together.
Toby has played with the Allies at junior representative level, but the Murray Bushrangers have the bye for the league's development round.
Much has been made of Leigh Masters' form for the Pigeons, and deservedly so, but the home side has two quiet achievers in fellow defenders Logan Morey and Jye Cross.
Morey has been outstanding with his run and carry, complemented by a piercing left-foot kick, while Cross had a disrupted start after moving from the Geelong Football League, but it's quickly becoming obvious he's yet another quality recruit for the Pigeons.
"We've got a massive four weeks coming up, with Wodonga, Corowa and North to hopefully confirm our spot in the top three," Frauenfelder remarked.
Yarrawonga leads Albury by a win and trails ladder leaders Wangaratta by the same margin.
Wangaratta will host Yarrawonga in the final round, but even if the latter upsets the Pies a second time, they should hold off the Pigeons for the minor premiership, given the percentage gap.
