Beechworth is set to unleash 200cm plus giant Jai Middleton against Mitta United today.
Middleton was recently cleared from Wangaratta in a huge boost to the third-placed Bushrangers flag aspirations.
Bushrangers president, Adam Fendyk, said Middleton should prove to be a huge bonus playing in the lower standard of the Tallangatta and district league.
"No doubt Jai is a big bonus at this stage of the season," Fendyk said.
"It wasn't even planned really and signing Jai was a bit unexpected really.
"He was just a mate of a mate and it all snowballed from there.
"Jai is more than 200cm.
"Being that tall, he should prove to be a handy addition and hard to match-up on, that's for sure.
"Injury and family commitments hindered his ability to break into Wangaratta's star-studded side this season.
"He wasn't able to train as much as he had hoped and because he couldn't commit to doing the work required to play at the higher standard, decided to come to us.
"We don't want to put too much pressure on Jai but anyone that big is certainly going to attract the attention of the opposition.
"One thing he will do is add to our depth.
"We have got four senior regulars out this weekend, so having that extra depth is handy."
Middleton arrived at Norm Minns Oval this season from East Burwood.
But Middleton got off to a bad start at his new club.
He copped a bad cork playing in a practice match in February which required him to attend hospital.
Middleton played reserves for the Magpies in round one and only four matches this season.
Despite having the ability to ruck, Middleton is expected to play predominantly as a key forward.
Middleton also had a stint playing in South Australia before returning to East Burwood in 2018.
