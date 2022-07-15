The Border Mail
Beechworth buoyed by arrival of giant utility Jai Middleton

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:30am
BUOYED BUSHRANGERS: Beechworth will welcome 200cm giant utility Jai Middleton for his first match this weekend.

Beechworth is set to unleash 200cm plus giant Jai Middleton against Mitta United today.

