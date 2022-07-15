Lack of regulation around e-scooters across the country leaves pedestrians facing deadly risks, a university study warns.
Charles Darwin University lecturer in law Ciprian Radavoi has studied rights and responsibilities between pedestrians and e-scooters and the level of enforcement of speed limits and safety rules.
He said laws vary significantly across Australian cities with rules for e-scooters in Australia designed almost exclusively with the e-scooter rider's safety and comfort in mind.
Dr Radavoi said vulnerable people were at risk because of poor and unenforced rules around e-scooter use on footpaths.
"Pedestrians, people in wheelchairs, or cultural and ethnic groups who traditionally socialise on footpaths have been largely ignored by the policymakers," Dr Radavoi said.
