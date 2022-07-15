Waterways have enormous ecological, cultural and economic significance and are linked to the wellbeing of our people and communities. They are also vital to agriculture and threatened plants and animals. Globally, rivers are our most degraded ecosystems and in the Murray-Riverina region of New South Wales (NSW), our waterways are classed as being in poor condition.
In NSW, agriculture is our largest land use and related land management practices can impact waterway health. Therefore, the biggest opportunity to improve waterway health across the state is through supporting farmers to adopt waterway friendly land management practices.
The Refreshing Rivers is a 10-year program addressing land use and land management issues in a number of ways, working hand-in-hand with landholders, partnering with community organisations, and connecting to national sustainability and stewardship schemes.
Our three Target Areas are Central Billabong, Upper Billabong and the Riverina Highlands. These areas were chosen due to the range of agricultural activities, as well as waterway threats and assets. Approaches to improving waterway health that are successful in these Target Areas are likely to be effective across NSW.
Local Land Services have partnered with Yanco Creek and Tributaries Advisory Council (YACTAC), Holbrook Landcare Network and Local Land Services to provide local support through project officers in each of the Target Areas.
If you live, work or care about the waterways in the Upper Billabong, Central Billabong and Riverina Highlands, we want to hear from you.
Survey links:
Read more about the Refreshing Rivers here
By completing a survey, you will help prioritise the activities of the Refreshing Rivers program over the next 10 years and guide the way to improved waterway health.
Get in touch with Refreshing Rivers Project Officer Kathie Le Busque. Email kathie.lebusque@lls.nsw.gov.au or call 0499 503 875.
