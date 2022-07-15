The Border Mail
Home/News/Rural

Murray Matters | Have your say on our local waterways

By Kathie Le Busque, Murray Local Land Services
July 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billabong Creek in the Upper Billabong Target Area.

Waterways have enormous ecological, cultural and economic significance and are linked to the wellbeing of our people and communities. They are also vital to agriculture and threatened plants and animals. Globally, rivers are our most degraded ecosystems and in the Murray-Riverina region of New South Wales (NSW), our waterways are classed as being in poor condition.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.