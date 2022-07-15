Outrage has resulted over the refusal of an insurance company to pay a claim for a house destroyed by fire because the owners sell eggs at the farm gate.
The couple in South Western Victoria supplement their income by about $70 a week selling farm-fresh free-range eggs.
That is a no-no said the insurers, who use a sweet young thing to spruik their policies on TV.
The crime?
The couple did not tick the box saying they ran a business from their home.
Well, the chooks are not in the house and, more than likely, the eggs are sorted in a shed.
This bloody-minded approach will sap up any goodwill the insurer has gleaned in a highly competitive market and the bet would be that when they realise the furor that has ensured they will back down.
This is commonly called a public relations disaster.
However, for those selling produce on a farm or at the gate, fair warning, check your insurance policies now.
Introduced species to our shores have caused mayhem to native flora and in some cases fauna.
The rabbit, the fox and even Indian minors cause continuous grief as does the domestic moggie around homes and wider when feral.
The early English settlers wanted a bit of home here in Australia.
Little did they know that the animals not only survived, but their numbers boomed under the Australian sun.
There has been a call to increase the fox bounty where scalps attract a Victorian government bounty of $10 each.
This is the amount set when the bounty was first introduced by John Brumby when he was Victorian treasurer in 2011.
Shooters rightly make the point that costs have risen over that time.
It is not only backyard chooks and lambs that get cleaned up by foxes but they also decimate native species.
Foxes kill 111 million birds each year, and 93 percent of these animals are native.
They've been recorded killing 128 species - or 18 percent of all Australian bird species - including the mallee-fowl and little penguin.
Foxes also kill 88 million reptiles each year, and all are native.
They have also been recorded killing 108 different species - or 11 percent - of all Australian reptile species.
These include the tjakura (great desert skink) and loggerhead turtle.
Foxes kill 368 million mammals each year and 29 percent of these animals are native.
They've been recorded killing 114 species, or 40 percent, of all land mammal species and half of all threatened mammal species.
This includes the mankarr (greater bilby), quenda (southern brown bandicoot) and warru (black-footed rock-wallaby).
It has been suggested that the government should consider doubling the fox bounty to $20 per scalp during peak lambing and calving periods of May, June, July and August, and returning it to $10 for the remaining months at the start and beginning of the season.
Given the impact of the fox problem, $25 a scalp all year sounds appropriate.
One of our esteemed rural weeklies, espousing online, about the threat of an imminent disease plague to our shoes called it Foot in Mouth disease.
And I thought the election was over.
