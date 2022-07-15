North Albury youngster Archer Gardiner alongside Wodonga Raiders' Taylor Donelan are the Rising Star nominees for June.
Gardiner, 17, has established himself as a senior regular at Bunton Park and has played every match so far this season.
He also represented the O&M at under-18 level in May.
Hoppers' co-coach Corey Lambert said Gardiner thrived on contested situations and winning the hard ball.
"Archer is a product of our juniors, and one of four brothers playing football at Bunton Park," Lambert said.
"His parents are great contributors to the club also.
"Archer made his debut in Round 17 last season, and after a big pre-season has been a regular in 2022.
"His many strengths include the ability to play in various positions, great skills, exceptional pace, and a confidence to win the hard ball.
"We are looking forward to seeing how far he can take his football."
Donelan made her A-grade debut last season after emerging through the club's junior ranks.
Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House said Donelan had established herself as a reliable goal shooter.
"Taylor joined the Raiders in 2019 playing in the under-16 team that year under coach Shaylah House and was a key contributor in the team competing in the grand final," House said.
"In 2021, Taylor's height and consistent goal shooting quickly saw her elevated to A Grade within a few weeks.
"In her second A Grade match, she delivered a best on court performance in the annual ANZAC Day clash with Wodonga.
"In 2022 Taylor continues to develop and refine her skills, and despite being a quiet achiever, is developing considerable presence in the attacking goal ring."
