The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Four golfers hit aces in 48 hours at Commercial Albury Golf Club

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:17am, first published 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nine-year-old Roger Hinton's hole-on-in at Albury

Four players, including a nine-year-old, snared a hole-in-one over a stunning 48-hour period at the one course last week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.