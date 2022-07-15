Lake Mulwala is still producing crackers, with regular catches of metre plus fish on swim baits.
A live scope really giving anglers the advantage down there, though at times getting caught up casting to unresponsive fish.
I heard of some good trout on leads below the wall as water levels remain at an unseasonal high, which has also made cray fishing just a little bit difficult yet well worth the effort. Dart is still bubbling along if you can handle the cold.
Wiggies on top or worked all the way through the water column down to 30 feet achieving the desired result.
Doesn't really seem to matter what colour, just have to nut around through the tackle box till you find the best one.
Yakamito spoons also worked well when trolled near the wall there last week.
G'day, fishos.
Things certainly have changed since 1980 - advances in fishing gear, technology and methods have at times been staggering.
One of the best at keeping us clueless anglers informed over the years has been Maso [Russell Mason] at Compleat Angler which is located in Lavington.
Russ has arguably helped more fishos catch fish, their first and their biggest fish more than anyone in the area.
Many intrepid anglers were also enjoyed many a trip up north to chase and catch their first barra under his watchful and knowledgeable eyes.
Most of us enjoyed his sparkling wit and humour after cleaning a Barra or two or just wandering into his shop for a tub of Scrubbies.
So, in case those who don't already know, Russell has decided to move on with his wife to their next phase of life and is closing down the shop at Compleat Angler.
Sadly, many of us anglers are going to miss his priceless information on where to go, how and why, not to mention the great range on tackle that he bought to the area.
So all I can say on behalf of just about every angler around here is 'thank you'.
I wish he and Leeanne all the best with a long and happy retirement.
OK, enough of that stuff and now down to the fishing.
Lake Hume ... well, as Russell has been saying, is just sublime now.
Over last weekend The Moreys managed to troll three cod.
At the recent Albury Wodonga Fishing Club weigh-in nearly everyone had a good bag of reddies, as well as there being a couple of trout thrown into the mix.
Trolling accounted for a lot of fish with Wigstons and a range of diving lures doing the damage.
Worms, yabbies and flicking vibes about nailed most of the reddies.
Went out to Bowna with my neighbour Al on Thursday and he gave me a real towelling by using cooked prawns while I was flicking plastics around, so it pays to think of all the angles on the lake.
The big two lakes in the Snowys are fishing very well, both trolling and by a few intrepid anglers fishing on the bank.
It seems that the biggest problem up there is getting your lure or bait through the ice barrier on some mornings.
That's about it this week, but don't forget to pop in to say hi to Russell at Compleat Angler and wish him all the very best before he begins the next chapter of his life.
