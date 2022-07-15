ALPINE Shire has selected a new chief executive from within its own ranks.
Will Jeremy, the council's director assets, will take on the top job from Monday week after having been acting chief executive several times over the past five years.
He replaces Charlie Bird who left the role in May.
Alpine mayor Sarah Nicholas said Mr Jeremy, who joined the council in 2016, stood out among a "number of high calibre applicants".
"We believe Mr Jeremy is the person best placed to lead the delivery of an exciting range of services and projects for our diverse community,": Cr Nicholas said.
"We have confidence that he will lead with integrity as we work to deliver an extensive capital works program, undertake long-term, deliberative planning and guide our community through the next stages of the COVID pandemic."
