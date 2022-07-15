Albury Thunder fullback Ty Fletcher is looking to face Southcity away on Sunday - just seven days after fearing he had ruptured his testicles in Group Nine rugby league.
Fletcher suffered the injury at the 30-minute mark of last week's loss to competition heavyweight Young.
He spent some time on his knees before slowly making his way off the ground and straight to hospital.
"I got a knee right in the sweet spot, I suppose," he reasoned.
"I've never felt anything quite like it before.
"Generally, you get hit there and five minutes later, it's fine, I was just waiting for that, but it just kept getting worse.
"I told Sheppy (trainer Paul Shephard) that if Young put in a kick (as I was back behind the play), he might have to grab the referee's attention, I wasn't in much of a state to go get the ball."
Fletcher underwent an ultrasound at Albury hospital.
"It wasn't ruptured, just badly bruised," he suggested.
The toughness and brutality of the sport was never more evident than Wednesday night's gripping State of Origin clash.
Many players would have the week off, but Fletcher is determined to keep the Thunder in the top five hunt against the lowly Bulls, who dominated for years.
"The doctor said once the bruising goes down, you're right, so I think I'll be right to go," he revealed.
"I've only been hit there once before while playing, so surely I can't get hit there two weeks in a row."
