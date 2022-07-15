The Border Mail
Albury Thunder's Ty Fletcher to play week after fears he ruptured testicles

Andrew Moir
Updated July 15 2022 - 9:12am, first published 8:51am
PAIN: Ty Fletcher can't move after suffering a nasty knock to the groin against Young last Sunday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury Thunder fullback Ty Fletcher is looking to face Southcity away on Sunday - just seven days after fearing he had ruptured his testicles in Group Nine rugby league.

