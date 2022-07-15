Cricket fans are set to see two of the world's biggest hitters when the Big Bash returns to the Border on New Year's Eve.
Sydney Thunder will play Hobart Hurricanes at the Lavington Sportsground.
Hobart boasts a host of stars, including new T20 sensation Tim David and Australian representative Ben McDermott.
"When it comes to T20, Tim David's as good as it gets, absolutely, while Ben McDermott has produced some of the best innings we have ever seen in the Big Bash," Cricket Albury-Wodonga chairperson Michael Erdeljac enthused.
The Hurricanes also boast Australian T20 World Cup-winning star Matthew Wade, but there could be big international stars on show with the league's first draft to be held next month.
"We're going to have 10,000-plus people to an afternoon-early evening game and it will be on national TV, which will show off the area's elite facility and well done to AlburyCity Council, Cricket NSW and Cricket Australia for making it happen."
