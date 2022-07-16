The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drugs, scales, cash seized by police during raid on Wodonga home

By Wodonga Court
July 16 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drugs, scales, cash seized by police during raid on Wodonga home

A Wodonga woman caught with multiple bags of methamphetamine, scales, bags, a tick list and other items at her home will avoid jail for drug trafficking.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.