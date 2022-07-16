Drugs, scales, cash seized by police during raid on Wodonga home

A Wodonga woman caught with multiple bags of methamphetamine, scales, bags, a tick list and other items at her home will avoid jail for drug trafficking.
Rebecca Coulston's Wornes Drive house was searched by police on April 29 last year.
Officers executed a warrant about 11.30am and examined the property.
The police members found a bag with 0.9 grams of ice, a bag with 0.1 grams of ice on top of scales, another two bags each containing one point of meth in other areas, and multiple empty ziplock bags.
A search also unearthed $360 in cash.
Coulston was taken into custody and was ordered to hand over the password to her mobile phone, which she refused to do.
Police had formally demanded she give the password to examine the contents of the phone as part of their investigation.
She also declined to comment during an interview at the Wodonga Police Station.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard Coulston has a drug issue.
While the possession charges were admitted, the trafficking charges had been in dispute.
Her lawyer argued the tick sheet, which documented various names next to dollar amounts, was actually for money lent by Coulston to others rather than drug debts.
She received a recent payout from an accident and is said to have been shocked when charged with trafficking.
Magistrate Lance Martin said it wasn't the most serious example of drug trafficking and was towards the lower end of the scale for such an offence.
He noted the police summary didn't say the duration of the dealing or the amounts involved.
Mr Martin said he would impose a community corrections order on Coulston, with a focus on her rehabilitation, if she accepted the police allegations.
She indicated through her lawyer she would plead guilty to the matters outlined in court.
The case will return to court on Monday for Coulston to be sentenced.
