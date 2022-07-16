Howlong reserve upgrade on cards after funding made available

A Howlong reserve will undergo an upgrade under a proposal to be considered by councillors.
The Federation Shire has received a $115,000 grant to upgrade the Cross Street Reserve.
Advertisement
Under the plan, a gravel path will be upgraded to link with the memorial park, new fencing installed and unwanted vegetation removed.
Council staff recommend the funding be received and the work carried out.
A shire meeting will be held in Corowa from 10am on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.