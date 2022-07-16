Police speak to group of youths after suspected shoplifting in Beechworth

Police have spoken to a group of youths suspected of shoplifting at multiple stores in Beechworth.
Officers made enquiries after three businesses were recently suspected of being targeted by the 15 and 16-year-olds.
Officers spoke to the four teenagers from the region after reviewing security camera footage from the businesses.
Police said the use of security cameras could be vital in detecting such activity and deterring would-be thieves from stealing from shops.
