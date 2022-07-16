Multiple bundles of cash located, handed to Wangaratta police

Good Samaritans have handed in multiple wads of lost cash to police in Wangaratta.
Police recently received foreign money found in a laundromat on Ovens Street.
A sum of money was also found outside the Ovens Street Medical Clinic.
A third person also found cash at Apex Park.
Police are seeking to give the money back to their rightful owners.
Officers say the owners should be able say how much money was lost and when it was lost.
Call (03) 5723 0888.
