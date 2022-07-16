A Wangaratta outfit missing five players, including Abraham Ankers, warmed up for its blockbuster clash against Albury with a 117-point caning of North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Captain Michael Newton kicked five goals, while Callum Moore regained the outright lead in the league (49) with four in the 21.19 (145) to 4.4 (28) home win.
"We had nine blokes under 22 playing, so that was one of the positive things," sidelined coach Ben Reid stated.
The Pies rattled on 8.4 to two behinds in the first quarter, with Matt Hedin terrific in defence, while Joe Richards, Newton and 22-year-old Harry Smart featured.
North's George Godde and Sam Azzi were the pick.
