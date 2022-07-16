The Border Mail
Wangaratta, without five star players, topple North Albury by 117 points

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 16 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:00am
Matt Hedin was superb for the Pies in the big win over the Hoppers.

A Wangaratta outfit missing five players, including Abraham Ankers, warmed up for its blockbuster clash against Albury with a 117-point caning of North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

