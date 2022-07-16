Albury gained the jump on an understrength Myrtleford and held the advantage in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Tigers snared a 21-point lead at quarter-time, cruising to a 14.11 (95) to 8.10 (58) home win.
"Our start was the key and that was one of the areas we focused on, obviously we had the breeze in the first quarter, which helped, and was even more of a reason to start well," Albury co-coach Luke Daly reasoned.
Jacob Conlan kicked four goals on his return from the VFL appearance, while veteran Brayden O'Hara and teenager Connor O'Sullivan booted three apiece.
Riley Bice was outstanding for the Tigers in his return from the same GWS game as Conlan, while Isaac McGrath, Tom O'Brien and Shaun Daly impressed.
Declan Bren kicked three for the visitors, while Brody Ricardi, Sam Martyn, in his first game back after a month in Spain, and Simon Curtis played well.
The Tigers now host Wangaratta, while Myrtleford is away to Wangaratta Rovers.
