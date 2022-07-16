The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen kicks late goal to pip Wodonga Raiders

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 16 2022 - 11:31am, first published 10:55am
Roo Kaelan Bradtke kicked a goal with only minutes remaining to rip the match away from a shattered Raiders' outfit, chasing its first win.

Emerging Corowa-Rutherglen forward Kaelan Bradtke kicked the biggest goal of his career to break winless Wodonga Raiders' hearts in the final minutes in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

