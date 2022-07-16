Emerging Corowa-Rutherglen forward Kaelan Bradtke kicked the biggest goal of his career to break winless Wodonga Raiders' hearts in the final minutes in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Raiders were poised to grab their first win until Bradtke coolly slotted a 40m effort in the thrilling 12.10 (82) to 12.9 (81) away victory.
"He went from kicking one out on the full to putting through the one that we obviously needed, which was a good effort," relieved coach Peter German offered.
The Roos have been decimated by injuries and genuinely don't resemble the early-season outfit but, even still, with a 27-point lead at half-time, there was little indication of the excitement to follow.
It was still 23 points at three-quarter time, but clutch goals to Jake Bradshaw and a 50m-plus effort from Max Beattie handed the home team the lead.
"I thought we probably deserved to win, but sometimes you don't get what you deserve," Raiders' mentor Marc Almond suggested.
Bradtke (four goals), Hayden Filliponi and Cameron Barrett were the best.
Raiders' Isaac Muller landed three majors, while Bradshaw featured.
