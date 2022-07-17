Wangaratta welcomed the return of Liv Richards as the 'Pies outran North Albury by 18 goals at Norm Minns Oval on Saturday.
Richards was among the best performers for the victors after coming home to aid the Magpies in defence.
"With some niggling injuries amongst our defenders, we reached out to Liv and asked if she'd be willing to come back and have a run around with us and she was more than happy to," Wangaratta co-coach Hannah Grady said.
"She performed amazingly."
Leah Jenvey also starred for the Magpies, in what is her first season back on court with the side since 2018.
"Just the defensive pressure that she applies down the court and all over is phenomenal," Grady said.
"She adds such a value to our team."
Georgia Clark was also impressive with 46 of the Magpies' 57 goals and was well supported by fellow goalers Amy Byrne and Rachelle Petts.
Nat Heagney was the best for the Hoppers in a 32 goal performance, while Kelsey Lieschke and Ashleigh Moore also put up a strong fight.
After coming off the back of a loss to Corowa-Rutherglen last round, Grady admitted it was a pleasing way to bounce back.
"Everyone's feeling really positive," she said.
"Obviously the week before wasn't really what we wanted or what we intended to do, so it was really good to have that four quarter performance this week.
"We're just trying to build that consistency.
"Obviously it was such a good win, but we want to build on that and continue that for the next five rounds."
In other A-grade games, Albury extended its buffer for fifth spot after defeating Myrtleford 65-40 at the Albury Sportsground.
Alison Meani lead the way for the Tigers with 48 goals, while Karina Cameron and Heidi Fisher also starred.
Sally Botter was the best for the Saints, with Saige Broz and Ellie Cooper working tirelessly in the midcourt. Rebecca Piazza shot 27 of the visitors 40 goals.
At Lavington, the Panthers added another win to the board after accounting for Wodonga 60-31.
Midcourt players Ange DeMamiel, Maddi Lloyd and Steph Clancy helped control the pace for the Panthers, while Maddy Plunkett shot 31 goals.
Ella Dickens and Leah Mathey were among the strongest for the Bulldogs.
Yarrawonga (69) was too strong for Rovers (25) in a standout game by Laura Irvine. Samantha Kretltszheim was the best for the visitors.
Corowa-Rutherglen remains undefeated after a 60-40 win against Raiders.
Emily Laracy was strong in defence, while Grace Senior shot 48 goals. Mackensey House was best on court for Raiders.
