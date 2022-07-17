Police call for help to find 14-year-old girl missing from Albury

Police are asking for public help to find a teen girl from Albury, who went missing yesterday.
Hannah Styles, 14 years old, was last seen in a shopping centre carpark on Kiewa Street, Albury, at about 3.30pm on Saturday.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Hannah is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm - 170cm tall, of solid build, with dyed red hair and a black nose ring.
She was last seen wearing a yellow jumper with written text "be yourself", black ripped jeans, and black and white 'Vans' shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
