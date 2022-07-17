Girls and women between the ages of 18 and 22 who are current or former basketball players in Albury-Wodonga are being encouraged to complete a 10-minute online survey about why they stopped playing.
Jodie Kensington is one of six Basketball NSW I AM A GIRL scholarship program recipients in Albury conducting the research.
She said the survey so far had received about 200 responses, but only "a couple" were from the key age group of 18- to 22-year-old women.
"We just want to pursue that to see whether we can get some more insights into that particular area, because that's often the area where people will drop out," she said.
"So ironically, they're the ones who can probably give us the most information, but we're not getting much feedback from them yet. We'd love to hear from them."
The link to complete the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/iaagbasketball.
The survey responses will be used to strategise how to keep girls and women playing basketball for longer.
Albury basketball legend Lauren Jackson said the benefits of playing basketball were improved physical health, mental wellbeing and the opportunity for girls to make friends and develop life skills such as leadership, teamwork, communication and commitment.
"It's a fantastic community project and it will be great to get the insights from the results," she said.
"I'm really proud of this group of women who are taking the initiative to understand why there is drop off in participation and I will be keenly anticipating the findings."
The results of the survey will be provided to Basketball NSW and made publicly available.
Ms Kensington also encouraged those who'd already completed the survey to share it within their networks.
"If they know people who've done basketball when they were younger and don't do it anymore, just flick it on to them," she said.
"That's probably going to help, that real grassroots push."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
