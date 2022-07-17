The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Youth voice is key, but missing, for I Am A Girl basketball survey

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 17 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CALLING ALL GIRLS: Emelia Harding, 13, Irie Kensington, 14, Lauren Jackson, Alyssa Jarrott, 12, and Jade Crook, 15, are encouraging more young women and girls to fill out a basketball participation survey. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Girls and women between the ages of 18 and 22 who are current or former basketball players in Albury-Wodonga are being encouraged to complete a 10-minute online survey about why they stopped playing.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.