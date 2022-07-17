Woman approached then punched mum getting out of car to drop off kids at school

A Lavington woman who proclaimed she was a witch before throwing the contents of a bottle of water over a policeman might be diverted from the court system.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin said there were clear concerns about Lisa Jane Quayle's mental health inherent in police facts of her case.
Defence lawyer David Ierace asked for the matters involving Quayle to not proceed as yet because she did not have an support workers with her in court.
Quayle, who appeared before Ms McLaughlin, had pleaded guilty to two charge sequences.
One involved assault police and destroy or damage property and the second, charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and failing to appear on bail.
The assault occasioning actual bodily harm incident took place on April 21, when the victim parked her car at 9am to drop off her two young daughters at Lavington Public School.
Quayle, 43, walked towards her yelling and screaming comments including "you bought this with the money you stole from me".
She then punched the woman to the right side of her face, the blow leaving red marks.
In the second incident on April 29, police attended her Homes Out West residence at 7am, which was when she was "claiming to be a witch and hearing voices within the unit".
Later, as police waited for an ambulance to arrive given her mental state, Quayle threw a shopping bag containing a heavy weight at a window, smashing the glass.
Ms McLaughlin said Quayle's health appeared to be such that she intended to adjourn all charges to allow for a Section 14 application under the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act 2020.
This, if successful, would allow Quayle to be dealt with by way of a mental health treatment or support plan, rather than by a criminal conviction.
"Given the acute mental health elements and the role that will play, at the moment I won't order a sentence assessment report," Ms McLaughlin told Mr Ierace, who conceded the threshold for jail was crossed.
Quayle's charges were adjourned to a later date.
