Third-placed Howlong gained a psychological boost ahead of finals after a hard-fought eight point win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Howlong on Saturday.
With less than a goal separating the two sides at the last change, the Spiders held their nerve in a tense final term to prevail 14.6 (90) to 12.10 (82).
The pair look likely to cross paths during the finals series with the Giants assured of a finals berth and in sixth spot with a 7-6 record.
The Giants have been one of the form sides of the competition over the past few rounds after claiming the scalps of Brock-Burrum and Jindera.
They threatened to add another top-six scalp with Nathan Wardius, reigning best and fairest Brian Lieschke, Chris Duck and Charlie Williams dominant for the visitors.
Wardius enhanced his growing reputation with seven goals and almost single-handedly threatened to win the match of his own boot.
