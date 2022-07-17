The Border Mail
Howlong prevail in tight tussle over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
Nathan Wardius booted a season-high seven goals against Howlong.

Third-placed Howlong gained a psychological boost ahead of finals after a hard-fought eight point win over Rand-Walbundrie-Walla at Howlong on Saturday.

