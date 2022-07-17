The Bandits were unable to snap their losing streak despite finishing within eight points of top two side Newcastle at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.
Lochlan Cummings was the top scorer with 29 points, while Jack Saunders (13 points), Duom Dawam (11 points) and Kieran Hayward (10 points) all found the hoop on numerous occasions.
Advertisement
Newcomer Jason Carter had 10 points and six rebounds to his name in his fourth match with the border side after joining the NBL1 East competition mid-season.
Hamish Warden finished the game with eight points and nine rebounds.
It's the fourth consecutive loss the Bandits' men's side has suffered, following a tough double header road trip against Norths Bears and Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.
After 14 rounds, the border side sits in seventh position in the NBL1 East men's conference, tied on wins with sixth placed Inner West Bulls.
ALSO IN SPORT:
They will now prepare to face Maitland at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre next weekend.
The Mustangs currently sit in third spot on the ladder.
Following that clash, the Bandits will meet with ladder leaders Canberra Gunners.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.