FROM migrating to Australia as a lone teen to operating a cleaning business in Wodonga with an annual turnover close to a $1 million, Charlie De Guara had quite a life.
The dad of five, who owned Around D Clock Cleaning Service, died on June 30, aged 83, and was farewelled at a funeral on the Mornington Peninsula last week.
Former employee Julie Pritchard said Mr De Guara carved out a niche on the Border with his business which was based out of Wodonga's old library building in High Street.
"He had the gift of the gab; he was very good at talking and he could convince you to take him on," Ms Pritchard said.
Born in Malta, Mr De Guara bordered a ship to Australia at the age of 16 thinking he could earn bucketfuls of money.
After various jobs in Melbourne, marriage to Latvian migrant Maija and three children, he and his family moved to Wodonga in 1971.
The shift was prompted by youngest child Jim needing a warmer climate to ease his asthma.
Mr De Guara initially worked at Wodonga's meatworks and found himself a union delegate, who successfully secured back pay.
With the backing of meat union secretary Wally Curran, Mr De Guara took strike action after it was found tickets related to slaughtered rams were being removed by a worker.
Their confiscation meant employees were losing out because each ram killed was worth double a sheep or a lamb.
In a self-published autobiographical booklet, he told of being disliked by anti-union workers.
"Some labelled me a communist, I proved them wrong because I became a contract cleaner and ran a successful shop selling cleaning supplies as well as including up to date carpet cleaning machines," Mr De Guara wrote.
"The business turned over close to a million dollars annually."
Daughter Terry recalled he was scrupulously ethical.
"He was really fair with the business, he would say 'if you're not happy, don't pay'," she said.
Mr De Guara started his cleaning enterprise in 1981 while still at the meatworks and then became full-time with tidying in 1983.
"Within four years I was cleaning Albury and Wodonga Target stores, each store in the morning employing seven people," he recalled.
The business involved up to 25 full and part-time workers.
"Everybody that worked for him thought he was fantastic," Ms Pritchard said.
"He was a great boss, he was kind, caring and a very good mentor who would teach you things."
In addition to cleaning, Mr De Guara sold carpet cleaning machines and vacuum cleaners to individuals as well as businesses, hospitals and clubs.
In the late 1980s, Mr De Guara and his wife separated and that resulted in the cleaning service and supplies businesses being sold.
The former became Riverina Cleaning Supplies.
Mr De Guara moved to McCrae on the Mornington Peninsula.
He is survived by children Tina, Terry, Jim, Nathan and Lia, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
He was interred at Mornington Cemetery following a funeral service at a Catholic church at Rosebud.
