The home team posted a 13.8 (86) to 4.9 (33) win to move with a win of the fifth-placed Saints, who still have a sizeable percentage lead.
"I thought it was our best four-quarter performance for the year," coach Adam Schneider claimed.
"It was our consistency, that's what we've been lacking over the year, but I thought we played pretty consistently."
The Panthers comfortably won the first three quarters, with both outfits kicking 1.3 in the final term.
Jake O'Brien booted four goals and clocked up 29 touches for best on ground but, as they have done for much of the season, the Panthers had a host of contributors.
Darcy Hennessy and Jack Kirley kicked two goals apiece, first-year player Billy Glanvill celebrated his 19th birthday a day early with a 34-disposal game, Hamish Gilmore and Jack Harland racked up 26 and 29 respectively from defence, while Clayton Marsh restricted the dangerous Ethan Redcliffe to two goals.
"Clayton Marsh had a job on Redcliffe and did a really, really good job," Schneider praised.
"Hamish was good, he's a real livewire, he came back from injury probably five weeks ago now and he's starting to play consistent footy."
The 19-year-old's primary club is GWS in the VFL, but he's certainly impressed in his short stint with the Panthers.
Ruck Tim Hanna and Ben Ashley-Cooper also played well.
Wodonga was best served by Angus Baker (27 touches), midfielder Josh Clayton and defender Ollie Greenhill.
If results go as expected in the next two rounds, Lavington will bump Myrtleford from the top five.
The injury-hit Saints will start outsiders against Wangaratta Rovers and Wangaratta, while the Panthers are hot favorites to beat another injury-decimated club in Corowa-Rutherglen and North Albury.
However, Myrtleford is still expected to finish in the top five as it rounds out the regular season with three teams out of the five, while Lavington meets Albury (third), Wangaratta (first) and Wodonga Raiders (last).
Lavington's top five dreams will rest on smashing the teams below it, pinching the Albury game as the underdogs and hoping Myrtleford suffers heavy loses in the next two rounds to cut the percentage margin.
"I think we've improved every week, individuals are getting better and obviously there was a lot of new players getting together and that makes a difference."
Wodonga faces another tough test at home against top three-bound Yarrawonga, before it has the first week of the split round off.
