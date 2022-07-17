The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Lavington defeats Wodonga by 53 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:18am, first published 6:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY HAMISH: Ex-Wagga Tiger Hamish Gilmore is much like Lavington with the pair forever improving. Picture: ASH SMITH

Lavington is firming to replace Myrtleford, temporarily, in the top five after toppling Wodonga on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.