The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Yarrawonga makes most of second quarter wind to beat Wangaratta Rovers

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:01am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PIGEON POWER: Yarrawonga's Nick Fothergill has plenty of support during the win over Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

Wangaratta Rovers' coach Daryn Cresswell says Yarrawonga's 'big three' midfielders taught their opponents a lesson on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.