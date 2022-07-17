Albury United pipped Melrose FC in the Albury Wodonga Football Association senior women's match on Sunday.
The Greens remain undefeated, but the third-placed visitors provided a scare.
"We had a lot of shots, we missed a lot of one-one-one chances," United coach Tony Cigana said.
"We have a tendency to fall asleep in the last 10-15 minutes and the better teams score against us and put us under pressure."
Paula Mitchell was outstanding for the Greens. constantly worrying Melrose with her class and precision.
Captain Allanah Seary was also terrific for the home outfit, while Zoe Dalitz also featured.
Cigana was also impressed by the performances of both goalkeepers.
"Their keeper saved at least 4-5 chances on her own," he offered.
Elsewhere, Myrtleford won a high-scoring thriller against Wangaratta 5-4.
Meanwhile, Melrose will play away to Wodonga Diamonds next Saturday evening, while the following day United is home to Wangaratta and Albury Hotspurs host St Patrick's.
