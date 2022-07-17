The Border Mail
FoodShare teams up with Regent Cinemas to raise money at 'Elvis' movie

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 17 2022 - 10:15pm
'Elvis' movie screening on Thursday will raise money for FoodShare

Albury Wodonga Regiona FoodShare is hosting a movie night fundraiser on Thursday night to help provide food to Border residents experiencing financial hardship.

