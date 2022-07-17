'Elvis' movie screening on Thursday will raise money for FoodShare

Albury Wodonga Regiona FoodShare is hosting a movie night fundraiser on Thursday night to help provide food to Border residents experiencing financial hardship.
Community members can support the cause by buying a $30 ticket to see Elvis at the Regent Cinemas at 6pm.
Tickets will also be available for collection at Regent Cinemas just prior to the movie commencing, but people are encouraged to buy their ticket at least 24 hours before the screening.
FoodShare's Katrina Pawley, who was made chief executive about two weeks ago, said with the increases of costs of living, there'd been about a 20 per cent increase in, particularly families, seeking food assistance.
"Because they're struggling financially and then many are prioritising other services over food, so by coming to see us at FoodShare they are able to make sure they've got good quality healthy food to feed their family," she said.
Ms Pawley encouraged people to come along to the movie night fundraiser.
"for every dollar we receive, it generates four times that in food that we can provide for the community, so a little bit goes a long way," she said.
FoodShare provides over 25,000 meals per week in emergency food relief to 106 welfare/community agencies, 80 schools and 10 neighbourhood houses across the region, but the organisation is dependent on community support.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
