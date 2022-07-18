The Border Mail
Border agronomist says cold and frost not 'stressful' for farmers

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 18 2022 - 7:07am, first published 5:36am
LOOKING AHEAD: NorMac Yenda Producers Co Op agronomist Darren McCormick says no where in the North East has avoided the cold temperatures and frost. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Morning frost and sub-zero minimum temperatures are expected tomorrow (Tuesday) and for the next two days, but farmers in the Riverina and North East aren't too worried, according to Border agronomists.

