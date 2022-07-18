Morning frost and sub-zero minimum temperatures are expected tomorrow (Tuesday) and for the next two days, but farmers in the Riverina and North East aren't too worried, according to Border agronomists.
The Bureau of Meterology has forecast lows of -3 on Tuesday and Wednesday and -2 on Thursday, following a cold few days last week.
Baraduda based NorMac Rural agronomist Darren McCormick deals mostly with pastures and said the cold would slow grass growth.
"It's nice that it's dried out a little, however, growth rates have virtually stopped and will stop until the frosts stop," he said.
"In most of the scenarios, depending on stocking rate, they'll be eating grass faster than it's growing, which is common in winter, however, the frost has made it a hell of a lot worse."
Mr McCormick said the cold was impacting all of the North East, but it wasn't a huge threat to farmers.
"In terms of their animals they'd just have to feed them some more, but they can't do anything to make the grass grow until such time that the conditions change," he said.
"It's not particularly stressful, most farms locally have good fodder reserves, it just means more work, but outside of that, it's just ride it out, this is winter, this is what happens sometimes."
Elders Albury agronomist Lara Evans is frequently in touch with Riverina crop farmers.
She said none were too concerned about the cold and frost as their crops were at the stage were they would be significantly damaged yet.
"There's not huge impacts on crops at the moment because they are in the vegetative stage of growth," she said.
"It'll become more of an issue if we get frosts into mid-August, end of August when the plants go into the reproductive stage and nodes start forming.
"But at the moment there's not a huge issue.
"The crops just aren't at that stage to have a huge impact, which is great."
Ms Evans said during the reproductive stage the frost could have a big impact on yield later on at harvest.
"This year it's been very vital to have the correct sowing dates and sow the right varieties for your area, just due to the frost we've had, so they hit the reproductive stage at the right time and it's not too early," she said.
"If things are in reproductive stage at the moment that's when you would see issues with yield later on, because you just don't want frosts and temperatures of -2's for days on end when your at that stage."
Ms Evans said the spring outlook was looking good.
"We've got good stored soil moisture and excellent grain prices, so if the season keeps ticking the way it does everyone will be pretty happy," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
