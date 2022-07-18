I wonder if anyone considers the effect of the bright lights of the Aurora show in the Albury botanical gardens on the birds and other creatures who live there.
I daresay they find it very disturbing; I certainly would not appreciate someone shining bright lights in my bedroom at night.
We have water everywhere! Floods in NSW (again), and heavy rains all along the Queensland coastline as dams overflow, causing further destruction in some areas.
As Dorothea Mackellar told us, this is a land "of drought and flooding rains".
So, if a young Miss Mackellar was able to identify this land of "drought and flooding rains" more than a century ago, why do we struggle so much with the concept in the 21st century?
Right now we have water in abundance; in fact, for many people there is far too much.
This is in stark contrast to the early years of the 21st century when we suffered the millennium drought, and then again just a few short years ago when many parts of the continent were again in drought.
During the millennium drought we saw a knee-jerk reaction from our politicians, as is their custom, amid doomsday fears that the days of flooding rains were in the past and our dams would never fill again. And the Murray-Darling Basin Plan was born.
Fast forward to 2022 and large quantities of fresh water are being poured the length of the Murray River with a number of consequences, including large (unnecessary) transmission losses, and when we return to drier times this will be further waste of our precious resource.
Large quantities pour out to sea, which is also a disgraceful waste.
Additionally, the constant high flows - supposedly for "environmental" purposes - are damaging the very river they were supposed to protect. Erosion and riverbank slumping are becoming major issues in parts of the iconic Murray.
At some point, we have to get smarter with our water storage and management in this land "of drought and flooding rains". We have to accept that at times, like now, there will be water in abundance.
This water needs to be stored and effectively managed, rather than being wasted, which is occurring under our present management regime.
