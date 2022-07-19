I would like to say a big thank-you to the ambo who transported me to the Albury Base Hospital a few weeks ago. I was taken straight into emergency where treatment was started straight away and I was taken then to another part of emergency where I had more treatment for a couple of days, then went to the hub for more care then to ICU for a week where I had procedures to help me get well, then into medical ward.
I would like to say a very big thank-you to the doctors and nurses in each ward where I was treated with dignity. A big thank-you to everyone who helped in my recovery.
Advertisement
I then went to Mercy Place for two weeks for rehab. I would like to say a big thank-you to doctors and nurses on Level 2 who helped with my recovery. They all go out of their way to help.
A big thank-you to all of the physios for helping me get my strength back so I could go home.
Thank-you to the cleaning staff who always had a chat while cleaning the room.
A very big thank-you to the kitchen staff who went out of their way to tempt me to eat as I was on a special diet.
A big thank-you to all that I am home again. May God bless each and every one.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Council is currently undertaking major works at Ernest Grant Oval, that will, in time, no doubt be appreciated. It is a shame the works appear to be progressing without consideration of the impact during construction.
The Thurgoona Preschool has had all its 'drop-off' parking removed by the works, and now the works have cut off all pedestrian access. Parents with their children will now be forced to walk across the congested court bowl at the end of Bottlebrush Street, dodging cars and buses. Parents and children who normally park in the Bogong Street car park and walk to the eastern gate of the public school and or the preschool will no longer be able to do it as this walkway connection has been cut off. This ultimately means more traffic in the congested Bottlebrush Street. Where can or will the parents park ... Thurgoona Drive? A similar fate awaits parents walking across Thurgoona Drive from the University Close area.
It is well known that the Thurgoona Public School is over-subscribed, and the proposed new school (which will be at least two years away), will only temper the problem; Thurgoona realistically now needs two more public schools. It is lesser known that the Thurgoona Public School and Preschool have the worst walkway access of any other public or preschool in Albury, something that the council should have addressed before starting these works and extending unwanted or needed pathways elsewhere.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.