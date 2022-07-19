The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Thank-you to all the Albury healthcare workers who helped me

By Letters to the Editor
July 19 2022 - 11:30pm
RESPECTFUL CARE: A reader applauds the treatment she received at Albury Hospital and Mercy Place. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Patient sends her grateful thanks

I would like to say a big thank-you to the ambo who transported me to the Albury Base Hospital a few weeks ago. I was taken straight into emergency where treatment was started straight away and I was taken then to another part of emergency where I had more treatment for a couple of days, then went to the hub for more care then to ICU for a week where I had procedures to help me get well, then into medical ward.

