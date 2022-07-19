The Thurgoona Preschool has had all its 'drop-off' parking removed by the works, and now the works have cut off all pedestrian access. Parents with their children will now be forced to walk across the congested court bowl at the end of Bottlebrush Street, dodging cars and buses. Parents and children who normally park in the Bogong Street car park and walk to the eastern gate of the public school and or the preschool will no longer be able to do it as this walkway connection has been cut off. This ultimately means more traffic in the congested Bottlebrush Street. Where can or will the parents park ... Thurgoona Drive? A similar fate awaits parents walking across Thurgoona Drive from the University Close area.

