They have hearts bigger than lions, legs of steel and an intrepid spirit that sees them conquer gruelling terrain over vast distances.
Steeped in legend and renowned for their speed, stamina and beauty, the Arabian horse is descended from the deserts of the Middle East and revered by kings.
And yet here in the Border's backyard - on a 316-hectare property at Bowna - Meg Wade and Chris Gates are producing some of the world's most prized endurance horses.
Earlier this month two Castlebar horses won Australia's most prestigious endurance race - the 160-kilometre Tom Quilty.
Holding hands as they crossed the finish line together at Tooraweenah, Kristie Taprell, 38, and Tahlia Franke, 24, rode Castlebar Roulette and Castlebar Bazaar to equal first place.
Meg describes it as "the ultimate win" to have two home-bred horses share victory.
"It's amazing," she says, holding back tears.
Meg, the first woman to win four Quilty titles before a devastating riding accident nearly claimed her life in 2009, says many factors weigh into endurance racing.
A combination of exceptional bloodlines, feeding, conditioning, fitness and veterinary care play a "huge part" in success.
But, at the end of the day, it's not over until the final vet check.
And that, quite literally takes, a whole lot of heart.
Bazaar, a 9-year-old mare, is a bit of a freak, according to Meg.
"She has a crazy good heart rate," she explains.
Meanwhile 10-year-old gelding Roulette has an incredible attitude - "he's a pussycat on the ground but when you get on him, he's like a machine!"
Meg and husband Chris have been breeding and producing horses for more than 30 years, with their first property, 'Dingley Maze', based at Burrowye in Victora.
They typically run about 70 horses (including 20 brood mares and five stallions) and grow out young stock on another property at Walwa.
Their main market is the United Arab Emirates and they have enjoyed a close association with the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
It's almost the stuff of fairytales but Meg insists the Australian conditions are ideal for producing tough, talented horses.
She should know; rider Kristie has won the Quilty title five times for Castlebar.
Kurrajong Concorde, who won the 2011 Tom Quilty with Kristie, would go on to win the 2014 World Championships with Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan.
"Bloodlines don't promise you everything," Meg says.
"Endurance is one of the less forgiving sports."
Castlebar focuses on match practice - conditioning horses in races over shorter distances - in the lead-up to a Quilty.
This year they set off with the front of the field across a course that proved to be wet over the hilly Tooraweenah terrain.
"That made a big difference as they were the first ones over the course," Meg says.
Once again the coveted trophy, named after a Kimberley cattleman who backed that first 100-mile ride, will take pride of place in the Castlebar stables.
And their horses' hoof prints continue to leave their mark in the sands of time.
