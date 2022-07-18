The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Castlebar Endurance claims equal first place in 2022 Tom Quilty race

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 18 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHARED SUCCESS: The Castlebar team crossed the line together to share first place. Picture: SUE CROCKETT

They have hearts bigger than lions, legs of steel and an intrepid spirit that sees them conquer gruelling terrain over vast distances.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.