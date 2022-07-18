It's set to be a month of firsts for Nick Vicary.
Not only is the border tennis star leaving Australia for the first time, he's also living out his dream of representing his country on the national stage.
Advertisement
Vicary has been selected as one of four players to represent Australia in the 35s category at the World Young Seniors Tennis Championships in Portugal after successfully completing four tournaments this year.
"I've never left the country so it's going to be a good experience for me," Vicary said.
"It's been pretty cool to be able to put the green and gold clothes on.
"It's a bit surreal."
The 35-year-old will make his way to Portugal next week, with the tournament commencing on July 31 with a teams event.
He will then take to the court for singles and doubles.
After growing up in Ocean Grove, Vicary has called the border home for the last five years and has represented both Albury Tennis Club and Forrest Hill Tennis Club.
He will now team up with Matt Hicks and Jeremy Palmer-Morgan of Geelong and Michael Dedajic of Brisbane.
However, it's not the first time he's come across some of his teammates.
"It's sort of a coincidence really that I used to live in Geelong, so I know Matt and Jeremy a bit from when I lived there," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
He credits Hicks for helping plant the idea in his mind.
"Once I had come runner-up at one of the tournaments, I was gaining a lot of points and Matt said I should put my name down to be selected for Portugal," he said.
"When he said that, it made me put in the extra effort to go to Ipswich and play there as well."
While Vicary has become accustomed to playing on grass courts, he has had to train himself to adapt to the different pace of clay surfaces.
Advertisement
"Because it's on clay over there I know the rallies are going to be massive," he said.
"Ever since I was selected I've been doing exercises every single day.
"Whether that's interval running, riding a bike up and down the hills or having a hit, I've tried to make sure that I'm doing something every day.
"I feel like it's starting to pay off now.
"The last couple of hits I've had, I feel like I'm moving around pretty well on court now."
Advertisement
Vicary thanked his partner Lauren and children Ollie, 7 and Ivy, 5 for supporting him in striving for his tennis dream, which will see him overseas for three weeks.
"I'm really lucky that my partner Lauren has been really supportive," he said.
The team championships runs from July 31 to August 5, with the individual titles scheduled for August 6-13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.