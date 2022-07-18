Client set for sentencing, defence lawyer tells magistrate, 'once I can find him'

A lawyer acting for a Wodonga man on a serious driving charge had to have the matter adjourned on Monday so his client can be found.
Dane Keenes told Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Tobby Aaron Jarvis had not long been released from a Victorian prison.
Mr Keenes said he had not been in contact with Jarvis but intended to do so through his Victorian barrister, Sally Wilson.
Ms Wilson was on leave, he said, so he asked for sentencing to be adjourned to August 1.
Ms McLaughlin agreed to the adjournment for Jarvis, on whose behalf Mr Keenes entered guilty pleas to two charge sequences.
Matters of dangerous driving and driving without carrying a licence related to an incident on March 6.
A charge of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in oral fluid was laid after an incident on March 16.
There was some suggestion, Mr Keenes said, that Jarvis - who court papers had as living in Church Street - had been homeless since his release from jail.
In the first incident, police saw Jarvis, 30, driving a gold Nissan Patrol with Victorian registration east along Dean Street about 3.45am.
"The vehicle was very loud and it was clear to police that the vehicle had a non-stock exhaust."
Police stopped Jarvis at the Olive Street intersection and he said he didn't have his licence as his wallet had been stolen.
After a negative preliminary breath test, the officers checked under Jarvis's four-wheel-drive and saw a "cut-off" exhaust system.
"At this time," police said, "the accused started the vehicle and drove away from police, holding no regard for the police officers' safety."
The oral fluid test 10 days later revealed Jarvis used cannabis and methamphetamine.
