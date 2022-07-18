INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed violin virtuoso Jonathon Glonek will perform a spectacularly difficult show at Benalla in July.
He will present the complete collection of 24 Caprices by Paganini at Benalla Art Gallery.
Paganini's music was hard to play because he had a medical condition which gave him large hands and hyper flexible joints.
It's not uncommon for performers to damage a tendon trying to play some of his music.
Glonek said it was spectacular music that moved all over the violin.
"I recall spending hours being defeated by only a handful of notes chosen from these works," he said.
"But somehow they have come into focus for me and I am now I able to present the complete opus as concert pieces."
Benalla Art Gallery director Eric Nash welcomed the resumption of the gallery's music program.
The show runs on Saturday, July 30, at 3pm.
Bookings via Benalla Art Gallery.
