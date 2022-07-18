A man has been arrested and charged over multiple burglaries days after being released from custody.
Ashley Haebich did not appear in Wodonga court on Monday following his arrest hours earlier.
Police allegedly found Haebich about 7am on Monday at the scene of an alleged crime.
Police are investigating a string of alleged burglaries, including at Belvoir Special School and sites on Acacia Crescent and Gayview Drive.
Detectives are examining if Haebich is allegedly connected to other offences.
The 50-year-old was only released from Fulham jail last Wednesday for a similar matter, having served 32 days in custody.
The court on Monday heard he was withdrawing from drugs.
"He's happy not be bought over for it," lawyer Sophie Greiner said of the matter.
The 50-year-old will return to the court on August 23 for mention.
